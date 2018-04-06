Brookfield Schools to be removed from fiscal emergency list

The Brookfield Local School District is looking ahead to being taken off of the list of schools in fiscal emergency.

According to a release from the district, Auditor of State David Yost will be presiding over a ceremony on Friday, April 13th to release the district from fiscal emergency.

Brookfield Schools were officially placed in fiscal emergency in May 2013.

Since then, the district says they have undergone many changes in expenditures and staffing.

The district credits further reductions in staff and a closer look at district contracts over the past year and a half, which has resulted in additional savings.

Additional savings, coupled with the reevaluation of property taxes in Trumbull County, has caused an increase in anticipated tax revenues.

In 2016, the district asked to be released from the fiscal emergency, citing an operational levy that had been passed as well as other cost-saving measures. At that point, the district said they were even able to make investments in schools bus purchases and textbook realignments.

