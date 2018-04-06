Lanterman's Mill welcomes new water wheel

People come year round to hear and see the water falling over the natural cliff outside and see the water flowing inside Lanterman's Mill.

But after 30 plus years of continuous turning of the cold water, the wheel needed to be replaced. Friday, the park celebrated its new wheel, constructed of sturdy white oak.

"It's held in the hearts of many a park visitor. The mill isn't the mill without the wheel. So thanks to the collaboration of the Recipes of Youngstown, we're able to bring the new wheel here today," said Aaron Young, Executive Director of Mill Creek Metroparks.

Much of the nearly $183,000 price tag was raised through the selling of cookbooks.

But the cost doesn't just cover the wheel, there's a lot more to making it go round and round.

"There's the trestle and all the timber structure up and around it. It's the penstock that brings the water to the wheel. Then there are three gates, one exterior and two interior gates," said Steve Avery of Mill Creek MetroParks..

When most people think of large historic mills, they think of the big wheel being outside and into the river. But in this case, Mr. Lanterman, over 170 years ago, decided to build it inside to avoid all these harsh northeast Ohio winters.

Everything works now just as it did in the mid-1800s; a time when the only way to make flour was to grind it with stones using the power of water and nature.

You can see the new wheel at work at Lanterman's Mill at Mill Creek MetroParks during normal operating hours.