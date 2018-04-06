Cold weekend ahead despite sunshine

Temperatures will feel March-like throughout the weekend with highs in the mid to upper 30s. Sunshine will win out most of the day! There is a chance of flurries early Sunday morning, but the rest of the day will be mostly sunny. Sunday nights low will be a cold 23 degrees.

Work week will start with temperatures in the lower 40s n Monday and Tuesday with possible rain and snow showers.

The end of the week will finally bring spring-like temperatures; we expect highs in the 60s on Friday and into the weekend.