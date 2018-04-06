Pur Foods building plant in Jackson Township - WFMJ.com News weather sports for Youngstown-Warren Ohio

Pur Foods building plant in Jackson Township

By Natalie Hoelzel, Multi Media Producer
JACKSON TOWNSHIP, Mahoning County, Ohio -

Vacant land in Jackson Township is now being developed.

The company, Pur Foods is building a manufacturing and processing plant at Mahoning Avenue and Bailey Road. 

Pur Foods is a home foods delivery service that currently has locations in Jackson Township and in Austintown. 

Officials say they expect the plant to be finished by the beginning of 2019.

It is unclear at this time the exact number of jobs this plant will create. 

