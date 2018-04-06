American Red Cross hosting event to teach and prepare Ohioans in case of disaster

The American Red Cross is partnering with Dominion Energy Ohio to host a Preparedness Day in northeast Ohio on Saturday.

The goal of the event is to teach all participants the importance of being "Red Cross Ready" in the event of a disaster.

Volunteers will distribute first aid kits between 10 a.m. and 2 p.m., or until supplies run out.

Trained Red Cross and Dominion Energy volunteers will administer a five-minute pre-test and post-test to determine participants' safety and emergency preparedness knowledge.

Sponsored by Dominion Energy, participants will receive a free first aid kit.

The kits include safety supplies such as gauze, bandages, hand sanitizer, a cold pack and other information useful in the event of an emergency.

Preparedness Day will take place at the following locations: