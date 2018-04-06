American Red Cross hosting event to teach and prepare Ohioans in - WFMJ.com News weather sports for Youngstown-Warren Ohio

American Red Cross hosting event to teach and prepare Ohioans in case of disaster

By Natalie Hoelzel, Multi Media Producer
The American Red Cross is partnering with Dominion Energy Ohio to host a Preparedness Day in northeast Ohio on Saturday. 

The goal of the event is to teach all participants the importance of being "Red Cross Ready" in the event of a disaster.

Volunteers will distribute first aid kits between 10 a.m. and 2 p.m., or until supplies run out. 

Trained Red Cross and Dominion Energy volunteers will administer a five-minute pre-test and post-test to determine participants' safety and emergency preparedness knowledge. 

Sponsored by Dominion Energy, participants will receive a free first aid kit. 

The kits include safety supplies such as gauze, bandages, hand sanitizer, a cold pack and other information useful in the event of an emergency.

Preparedness Day will take place at the following locations:

  • ·    Ashtabula WalMart - 3551 North Ridge Road E, Ashtabula, Ohio 44004
  • ·    Great Northern Mall -4954 Great Northern Blvd., North Olmsted, Ohio 44070
  • ·    Eastwood Mall/Niles -5555 Youngstown-Warren Rd., Niles, Ohio 4446
  • ·    Starwood Belden Village/ Canton -4230 Belden Village St. NW, Canton, Ohio 44718
  • ·    New Towne Mall/ New Philadelphia -400 Mill Ave. SE, Suite C8, New Philadelphia, OH 44663
  • ·    Walmart -3883 Burbank Road, Wooster, Ohio 44691
  • ·    Stow WalMart  - 3520 Hudson Drive, Stow, OH 44224
  • ·    Starwood SouthPark Mall -500 SouthPark Center, Strongsville, OH 44136
  • ·    Lima Mall -2400 Elida Road, Lima, Ohio 45805
