Penn State Shenango hosts Earth Fest 2018

By Natalie Hoelzel, Multi Media Producer
SHARON, Pa. -

Penn State Shenango is hosting Earth Fest 2018 on Saturday from 11 a.m. until 4 p.m.

The event is free and open to the public. 

Earth Fest at the downtown Sharon campus, offers live music, entertainment, an educational presentation on climate change, children's activities, and a local artists' market. 

Entertainment starts at 11 a.m. in the Great Hall.

Below is a schedule of Saturday's events:

  • 11 a.m. to 12 p.m.- Drum Circle with Kathy Mastrian (drums provided or bring your own)
  • 12 p.m. to 1 p.m- Environmental songs with Musical Mark
  • 1:15 p.m. to 2:15 p.m.- Presentation on "Climate change and its impact on polar ice caps and rising sea levels" by Penn State Geoscientist and 2007 Nobel Prize winner Dr. Richard Alley
  • 2:30 p.m. to 3 p.m.- Upcycled Art Contest award presentation
  • 3 p.m. to 4 p.m.- Environmental songs with Musical Mark

