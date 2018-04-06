Two arrested after breaking and entering in Hubbard Township

Hubbard Township Police responded to a call of breaking and entering at Premier Motors on Youngstown Hubbard Road on Friday evening.

Officers say they received detailed descriptions from the caller of the two juveniles who broke in.

Initial reports suggest the suspects left with two full bags of parts.

Hubbard Township Police say they searched the area and found both suspects near the railroad on State Route 304.

Police say the suspects took off running after they were commanded several times to stop.

Authorities say they set up a perimeter that led to the arrest of both suspects.

Police say they are gathering evidence to find out what was taken.

No names will be released.