Two arrested after breaking and entering in Hubbard Township - WFMJ.com News weather sports for Youngstown-Warren Ohio

Two arrested after breaking and entering in Hubbard Township

Posted: Updated:
By Natalie Hoelzel, Multi Media Producer
Connect
HUBBARD TWP., Ohio -

Hubbard Township Police responded to a call of breaking and entering at Premier Motors on Youngstown Hubbard Road on Friday evening.

Officers say they received detailed descriptions from the caller of the two juveniles who broke in.

Initial reports suggest the suspects left with two full bags of parts.

Hubbard Township Police say they searched the area and found both suspects near the railroad on State Route 304.

Police say the suspects took off running after they were commanded several times to stop. 

Authorities say they set up a perimeter that led to the arrest of both suspects. 

Police say they are gathering evidence to find out what was taken. 

No names will be released. 

  • More From wfmj.comHot ClicksMore>>

  • Rain shuts Yosemite, threatens problems at tallest US dam

    Rain shuts Yosemite, threatens problems at tallest US dam

    Friday, April 6 2018 10:29 PM EDT2018-04-07 02:29:30 GMT
    (AP Photo/Jeff Chiu). A man walks between flood barriers on 17th Street in San Francisco, Thursday, April 5, 2018. Northern California is bracing for a major spring storm that is expected to dump several inches of rain on burn-scarred areas of wine cou...(AP Photo/Jeff Chiu). A man walks between flood barriers on 17th Street in San Francisco, Thursday, April 5, 2018. Northern California is bracing for a major spring storm that is expected to dump several inches of rain on burn-scarred areas of wine cou...
    Northern California is bracing for a major spring storm that is expected to dump several inches of rain on burn-scarred areas of wine country and could be the first test of the spillway at Oroville Dam.More >>
    Northern California is bracing for a major spring storm that is expected to dump several inches of rain on burn-scarred areas of wine country and could be the first test of the spillway at Oroville Dam.More >>

  • McGregor posts $50,000 bond, released after arraignment

    McGregor posts $50,000 bond, released after arraignment

    Friday, April 6 2018 10:29 PM EDT2018-04-07 02:29:16 GMT
    (AP Photo/Kathy Willens). Michael Chiesa, left, poses for photographers with Anthony Pettis on Thursday, April 5, 2018, at UFC 223's media day in New York, to promote a bout scheduled for Saturday. Chiesa's fight status was unclear after he was sent to...(AP Photo/Kathy Willens). Michael Chiesa, left, poses for photographers with Anthony Pettis on Thursday, April 5, 2018, at UFC 223's media day in New York, to promote a bout scheduled for Saturday. Chiesa's fight status was unclear after he was sent to...
    Ultimate fighting star Conor McGregor is facing criminal charges in the wake of a backstage melee he allegedly instigated that has forced the removal of three fights off UFC's biggest card of the year.More >>
    Ultimate fighting star Conor McGregor is facing criminal charges in the wake of a backstage melee he allegedly instigated that has forced the removal of three fights off UFC's biggest card of the year.More >>

  • FEMA: Puerto Rico running out of time as storm season nears

    FEMA: Puerto Rico running out of time as storm season nears

    Friday, April 6 2018 10:21 PM EDT2018-04-07 02:21:54 GMT
    (AP Photo/Carlos Giusti,File). In this Jan. 31, 2018 file photo, Public Works Sub-Director Ramon Mendez, wearing a hard hat at left, works with locals who are municipal workers, from right, Eliezer Nazario, Tomas Martinez and Angel Diaz as they install...(AP Photo/Carlos Giusti,File). In this Jan. 31, 2018 file photo, Public Works Sub-Director Ramon Mendez, wearing a hard hat at left, works with locals who are municipal workers, from right, Eliezer Nazario, Tomas Martinez and Angel Diaz as they install...
    The administrator of the Federal Emergency Management Agency says it will take up to an estimated $50 billion to help rebuild Puerto Rico.More >>
    The administrator of the Federal Emergency Management Agency says it will take up to an estimated $50 billion to help rebuild Puerto Rico.More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 WFMJ. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy and Terms