Star Wars spinoff 'Solo' to premiere at Cannes Film Festival - WFMJ.com News weather sports for Youngstown-Warren Ohio

Star Wars spinoff 'Solo' to premiere at Cannes Film Festival

Posted: Updated:

NEW YORK (AP) - "Solo: A Star Wars Story" will premiere at the Cannes Film Festival, bringing a galaxy far away to the world's most prestigious film festival.

The French festival announced Friday that the "Star Wars" spinoff will premiere out of competition at this year's festival shortly before opening in French theaters on May 23. "Solo" opens in U.S. theaters on May 25.

This isn't the first time "Star Wars" has come to Cannes. "Star Wars: Attack of the Clones" and 2005's "Star Wars: Revenge of the Sith" both played at the French Riviera festival.

Cannes earlier this week announced that Asghar Farhadi's "Everybody Knows," starring Javier Bardem and Penelope Cruz, will be the opening-night film.

The festival will run May 8-19.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

  • More From wfmj.comHot ClicksMore>>

  • Rain shuts Yosemite, threatens problems at tallest US dam

    Rain shuts Yosemite, threatens problems at tallest US dam

    Friday, April 6 2018 11:49 PM EDT2018-04-07 03:49:58 GMT
    (AP Photo/Jeff Chiu). A man walks between flood barriers on 17th Street in San Francisco, Thursday, April 5, 2018. Northern California is bracing for a major spring storm that is expected to dump several inches of rain on burn-scarred areas of wine cou...(AP Photo/Jeff Chiu). A man walks between flood barriers on 17th Street in San Francisco, Thursday, April 5, 2018. Northern California is bracing for a major spring storm that is expected to dump several inches of rain on burn-scarred areas of wine cou...
    Northern California is bracing for a major spring storm that is expected to dump several inches of rain on burn-scarred areas of wine country and could be the first test of the spillway at Oroville Dam.More >>
    Northern California is bracing for a major spring storm that is expected to dump several inches of rain on burn-scarred areas of wine country and could be the first test of the spillway at Oroville Dam.More >>

  • FEMA: Puerto Rico running out of time as storm season nears

    FEMA: Puerto Rico running out of time as storm season nears

    Friday, April 6 2018 11:49 PM EDT2018-04-07 03:49:37 GMT
    (AP Photo/Carlos Giusti,File). In this Jan. 31, 2018 file photo, Public Works Sub-Director Ramon Mendez, wearing a hard hat at left, works with locals who are municipal workers, from right, Eliezer Nazario, Tomas Martinez and Angel Diaz as they install...(AP Photo/Carlos Giusti,File). In this Jan. 31, 2018 file photo, Public Works Sub-Director Ramon Mendez, wearing a hard hat at left, works with locals who are municipal workers, from right, Eliezer Nazario, Tomas Martinez and Angel Diaz as they install...
    The administrator of the Federal Emergency Management Agency says it will take up to an estimated $50 billion to help rebuild Puerto Rico.More >>
    The administrator of the Federal Emergency Management Agency says it will take up to an estimated $50 billion to help rebuild Puerto Rico.More >>

  • McGregor's UFC future in doubt in wake of felony charges

    McGregor's UFC future in doubt in wake of felony charges

    Friday, April 6 2018 11:48 PM EDT2018-04-07 03:48:00 GMT
    (AP Photo/Kathy Willens). Michael Chiesa, left, poses for photographers with Anthony Pettis on Thursday, April 5, 2018, at UFC 223's media day in New York, to promote a bout scheduled for Saturday. Chiesa's fight status was unclear after he was sent to...(AP Photo/Kathy Willens). Michael Chiesa, left, poses for photographers with Anthony Pettis on Thursday, April 5, 2018, at UFC 223's media day in New York, to promote a bout scheduled for Saturday. Chiesa's fight status was unclear after he was sent to...
    Ultimate fighting star Conor McGregor is facing criminal charges in the wake of a backstage melee he allegedly instigated that has forced the removal of three fights off UFC's biggest card of the year.More >>
    Ultimate fighting star Conor McGregor is facing criminal charges in the wake of a backstage melee he allegedly instigated that has forced the removal of three fights off UFC's biggest card of the year.More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 WFMJ. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy and Terms