Pirates 99-year-old usher retires after 81 seasons - WFMJ.com News weather sports for Youngstown-Warren Ohio

Pirates 99-year-old usher retires after 81 seasons

Posted: Updated:

PITTSBURGH (AP) - The oldest usher in the major leagues is calling it a career after 81 years on the job.

The Pittsburgh Pirates announced Friday that 99-year-old Phil Coyne, who has been working home games for the organization since 1936, will not return this season. He turns 100 later this month.

Coyne worked thousands of games for the Pirates through the decades, following along as the franchise moved from Forbes Field to Three Rivers Stadium to PNC Park. Coyne worked in sections 26 and 27 down the third base line at PNC Park. The team gave him a No. 99 jersey with his name on the back last summer and the Pittsburgh City Council designated Aug. 29, 2017, as "Phil Coyne Day."

Pirates President Frank Coonelly thanked Coyne for serving fans with "with incredible grace and distinction" through the years. Coyne's only sabbatical came when he served in the armed forces in World War II.

The team plans to throw a party for Coyne and his family and friends on April 27 to celebrate Coyne's 100th birthday.

___

More AP baseball: https://apnews.com/tag/MLBbaseball

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

  • More From wfmj.comHot ClicksMore>>

  • Rain shuts Yosemite, threatens problems at tallest US dam

    Rain shuts Yosemite, threatens problems at tallest US dam

    Friday, April 6 2018 11:49 PM EDT2018-04-07 03:49:58 GMT
    (AP Photo/Jeff Chiu). A man walks between flood barriers on 17th Street in San Francisco, Thursday, April 5, 2018. Northern California is bracing for a major spring storm that is expected to dump several inches of rain on burn-scarred areas of wine cou...(AP Photo/Jeff Chiu). A man walks between flood barriers on 17th Street in San Francisco, Thursday, April 5, 2018. Northern California is bracing for a major spring storm that is expected to dump several inches of rain on burn-scarred areas of wine cou...
    Northern California is bracing for a major spring storm that is expected to dump several inches of rain on burn-scarred areas of wine country and could be the first test of the spillway at Oroville Dam.More >>
    Northern California is bracing for a major spring storm that is expected to dump several inches of rain on burn-scarred areas of wine country and could be the first test of the spillway at Oroville Dam.More >>

  • FEMA: Puerto Rico running out of time as storm season nears

    FEMA: Puerto Rico running out of time as storm season nears

    Friday, April 6 2018 11:49 PM EDT2018-04-07 03:49:37 GMT
    (AP Photo/Carlos Giusti,File). In this Jan. 31, 2018 file photo, Public Works Sub-Director Ramon Mendez, wearing a hard hat at left, works with locals who are municipal workers, from right, Eliezer Nazario, Tomas Martinez and Angel Diaz as they install...(AP Photo/Carlos Giusti,File). In this Jan. 31, 2018 file photo, Public Works Sub-Director Ramon Mendez, wearing a hard hat at left, works with locals who are municipal workers, from right, Eliezer Nazario, Tomas Martinez and Angel Diaz as they install...
    The administrator of the Federal Emergency Management Agency says it will take up to an estimated $50 billion to help rebuild Puerto Rico.More >>
    The administrator of the Federal Emergency Management Agency says it will take up to an estimated $50 billion to help rebuild Puerto Rico.More >>

  • McGregor's UFC future in doubt in wake of felony charges

    McGregor's UFC future in doubt in wake of felony charges

    Friday, April 6 2018 11:48 PM EDT2018-04-07 03:48:00 GMT
    (AP Photo/Kathy Willens). Michael Chiesa, left, poses for photographers with Anthony Pettis on Thursday, April 5, 2018, at UFC 223's media day in New York, to promote a bout scheduled for Saturday. Chiesa's fight status was unclear after he was sent to...(AP Photo/Kathy Willens). Michael Chiesa, left, poses for photographers with Anthony Pettis on Thursday, April 5, 2018, at UFC 223's media day in New York, to promote a bout scheduled for Saturday. Chiesa's fight status was unclear after he was sent to...
    Ultimate fighting star Conor McGregor is facing criminal charges in the wake of a backstage melee he allegedly instigated that has forced the removal of three fights off UFC's biggest card of the year.More >>
    Ultimate fighting star Conor McGregor is facing criminal charges in the wake of a backstage melee he allegedly instigated that has forced the removal of three fights off UFC's biggest card of the year.More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 WFMJ. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy and Terms