H.S. baseball, softball, lacrosse and tennis scores (4/6/18)

(AP Photo/Keith Srakocic). Pittsburgh Penguins' Jake Guentzel, center, is greeted by teammates Justin Schultz, (4) and Riley Sheahan (15) after scoring against the Ottawa Senators during the second period of an NHL hockey game Friday, April 6, 2018, in...

Sidney Crosby and Jake Guentzel banked in goals off Craig Anderson minutes apart in the second period, Casey DeSmith stopped 34 shots and the Pittsburgh Penguins beat the Ottawa Senators 4-0 to clinch second place... More >>