H.S. baseball, softball, lacrosse and tennis scores (4/6/18) - WFMJ.com News weather sports for Youngstown-Warren Ohio

H.S. baseball, softball, lacrosse and tennis scores (4/6/18)

Posted: Updated:

Baseball 

Ursuline 3 Springfield 1 

Girard 6 Struthers 7 

East 0 Liberty 9 

Lisbon 3 Salem 10 

Softball 

Dunkirk 0 Ursuline 2 

Fitch 6 Kenston 2

Lisbon 4 Salem 6 

Boys' Lacrosse 

Poland 3 Boardman 11

Boys' Tennis 

Poland 5 Struthers 0 

Powered by Frankly
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 WFMJ. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy and Terms