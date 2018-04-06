Many hope to break the stigma at Warren Recovery Rally - WFMJ.com News weather sports for Youngstown-Warren Ohio

Many hope to break the stigma at Warren Recovery Rally

By Caroline Collins, Weekend Anchor/Multi Media Journalist
WARREN, Ohio -

Trumbull County has seen a staggering number of overdoses over the last year, but awareness of the problem is spreading.

According to Trumbull County Mental Health and Recovery Board,  22 overdoses occurred in Trumbull County for the month of March.

That's down from 189 in March of 2017.

In Warren Friday evening, a recovery rally was held in Court House Square. 

A group of people held signs showing support for recovering addicts.

"There is multiple years of sobriety right here", stated rally organizer Chris Spardin. "And just letting people know that there is help out there."

As a recovering addict now two years sober, Spardin said there's a stigma associated with addicts in recovery they want to break.

"We are employable, we can work and just need that second chance," said Spardin.

The Ruthie B. House owner was at the rally.  The sober home on Homewood Avenue SE in Warren is a place for women to live after treatment.

"It's a good thing community wise to give these girls someplace to stay, some stability, and accountability," stated  Chrissy Elkins.

Thirty-one-year-old Lyndsey Handel has been at The Ruthie B House since February. 

She has been battling addiction since the age of 15. 

Now that she's sober, she's hoping to help change the stigma addicts face from the public.

"People see us in a way because of what we do in our addictions like lie, steal, cheat, manipulate, which that is not who we truly are," stated Handel.  "And if people can be open and educated about this, people would be more susceptible to sober houses."

