Moran and Marte lead streaking Pirates over Reds 14-3

Rookie Colin Moran had four hits and three RBIs, and Starling Marte hit a bases-loaded triple to lead the streaking Pittsburgh Pirates over the Cincinnati Reds 14-3 on Friday night.More >>
High school baseball, softball, lacrosse and tennis scores from Friday, April 6, 2018.More >>
Ben Simmons topped LeBron James in a triple-double battle to lead the Philadelphia 76ers to their 13th straight win in their biggest game in six years, 132-130 over the Cleveland Cavaliers on Friday night.More >>
Michael Brantley singled home two runs in his first at-bat this season and Carlos Carrasco worked out of a bases-loaded jam in the sixth, leading the Cleveland Indians to a 3-2 win in their chilly home opener over...More >>
The oldest usher in the major leagues is calling it a career after 81 years on the job. At 99, Phil Coyne has worked thousands of games for the Pittsburgh Pirates.More >>
The Cleveland Indians' decision to remove Chief Wahoo from their uniforms still isn't enough for protesters who find the logo offensive.More >>
Indians outfielder Michael Brantley has been activated from the disabled list for the home opener.More >>
