Vehicle slides off road, strikes pole, brings wires down in Youngstown

Snow-covered roads early Saturday morning caused a vehicle to slide off of Market Street, hitting a pole and bringing down several wires.

The crash happened around 1:30 am near the Shell Gas Station in Youngstown.

No other vehicles were involved.

Police on the scene said alcohol was not a factor in the crash.

Ohio Edison crews were on scene shutting the power off for some residents while they worked.

The driver of the vehicle didn't appear to be injured.