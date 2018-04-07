Fires roar through four homes in New Castle - WFMJ.com News weather sports for Youngstown-Warren Ohio

Fires roar through four homes in New Castle

Posted: Updated:
By Mike Gauntner, Online Content Manager
NEW CASTLE, Pa. -

A string of vacant house fires from in Lawrence County overnight is under investigation.

The first fire started at a vacant home late Friday on Hamilton Street on the south side of New Castle.

The flames eventually spread to two other empty houses nearby.

Several fire departments worked in heavy snowfall as they battled the flames.

Just after 2 a.m. Saturday another fire broke out just blocks away on East Long Avenue.

Crews got the flames under control but ended up letting the home burn to the ground.

There are no reported injuries.

