A quiet weekend with some relief from the cold on the way

By Andrew DiPaolo, Weekend Meteorologist/Multi Media Journalist
After a late night and early morning snow dropped anywhere from a coating to around 2 inches of snow, Saturday Morning will start off partly to mostly and frigid. 

Highs Saturday will only reach the upper 30s under a mostly sunny sky with lows in the low 20s just after midnight. 

Sunday will feature much of the same although the day could start off with a passing flurry or snow shower. 

Monday and Tuesday may feature a rain or snow shower. 

Wednesday, temperatures will begin the climb upward to more Spring-like weather! Highs Friday will reach the low 60s, and Saturday highs could get into the mid to upper 60s. 

