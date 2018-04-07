Canzonetta has big plans for Bistro 1907

It's a construction project transforming more than just the first floor of the Stambaugh Building, but a building that's symbolic of Youngstown's comeback.

Mark Canzonetta says, he just had to be a part of it.

"It felt like there was, I hate to say it, but a higher power. We lost our father about a year and a half ago. With that, I just felt like my dad was saying this building was meant for you. You and Jeffrey," said Canzonetta.

It's the first time since the 90s that Mark is teaming up with his younger brother Jeff. Together, they're opening Bistro 1907 inside the new DoubleTree downtown.

"I consider it an honor because I really feel that my brother's probably the premier chef in the area," said Jeff Canzonetta.

The name is a tribute to when this building first came to life with a design that is uniquely Canzonetta's.

"It's going to be urban, it's going to be modern, but it's going to be a throwback to a 1907 Parisian bistro," said Mark Canzonetta. "We're going to have a 15 and a half foot wine wall back there where all of our wine and spirits are going to be stored. What's really cool about it: we have a library ladder that goes across the whole space."

He's planning an open kitchen, a staple in Canzonetta's designs. The food; American with some unique twists, offering everything from burgers to oysters and a kids menu.

"I think the food's going to be dynamic. We're going to take something that you had as a child, we're going to spin it on its ear and make it modern and relevant and unbelievably delicious," said Mark Canzonetta.

Much like with the hotel itself, they say Bistro 1907 is a chance to show off a little and show people what downtown Youngstown can really be.

"We want it to be a very large centerpiece of downtown Youngstown. We want it to be one of the premier restaurants between Pittsburgh and Cleveland," said general manager Michael Yannacey.

"This downtown vibrant scene now. It's great when you go out and you see families with baby strollers, and you see all the urban housing now for all these kids going to colleges," said Mark Canzonetta. "We are taking on this unbelievable responsibility of making sure that this restaurant is the best that we can do as culinarians and restauranteurs to ensure that our guests coming in are proud of us."

Building more than a restaurant downtown, but a symbol of an entire city's resurgence.

They're targeting early-to-mid May to open along with the hotel, and the restaurant will be hiring for various positions next week.

Canzonetta says, one of the many perks to this location for him, was the built-in parking.