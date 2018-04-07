Canzonetta has big plans for Bistro 1907

The Youngstown Phantoms hockey team will honor Girard police officer Justin Leo for this year's Hometown Hero game.More >>
The Youngstown Phantoms hockey team will honor Girard police officer Justin Leo for this year's Hometown Hero game.More >>
Ohio's elections chief is reminding residents that Monday is the last day to register to vote in the May primary.More >>
Ohio's elections chief is reminding residents that Monday is the last day to register to vote in the May primary.More >>
From now through April 30th, Dunkin' Donuts stores in Columbiana, Mahoning, and Trumbull counties will be selling icons for a $1 donation. The funds will then go to support the Harvest for Hunger food drive at the Second Harvest Food Bank.More >>
From now through April 30th, Dunkin' Donuts stores in Columbiana, Mahoning, and Trumbull counties will be selling icons for a $1 donation. The funds will then go to support the Harvest for Hunger food drive at the Second Harvest Food Bank.More >>
It's a construction project transforming more than just the first floor of the Stambaugh Building, but a building that's symbolic of Youngstown's comeback. Mark Canzonetta says, he just had to be a part of it.More >>
It's a construction project transforming more than just the first floor of the Stambaugh Building, but a building that's symbolic of Youngstown's comeback. Mark Canzonetta says, he just had to be a part of it.More >>
A string of vacant house fires from in Lawrence County overnight is under investigation.More >>
A string of vacant house fires from in Lawrence County overnight is under investigation.More >>
Authorities say a collapsing hillside in western Pennsylvania has caused portions of a road to collapse and prompted evacuation of nearby apartments.More >>
Authorities say a collapsing hillside in western Pennsylvania has caused portions of a road to collapse and prompted evacuation of nearby apartments.More >>
Authorities say a 16-year-old girl stabbed a classmate once in the back with a knife in an Ohio high school cafeteria and was quickly taken into custody.More >>
Authorities say a 16-year-old girl stabbed a classmate once in the back with a knife in an Ohio high school cafeteria and was quickly taken into custody.More >>
Ohio State University has revoked an honorary degree awarded to Bill Cosby when he spoke at commencement in 2001.More >>
Ohio State University has revoked an honorary degree awarded to Bill Cosby when he spoke at commencement in 2001.More >>
The oldest usher in the major leagues is calling it a career after 81 years on the job. At 99, Phil Coyne has worked thousands of games for the Pittsburgh Pirates.More >>
The oldest usher in the major leagues is calling it a career after 81 years on the job. At 99, Phil Coyne has worked thousands of games for the Pittsburgh Pirates.More >>
Authorities in western Ohio say hospital staffers delivered a pregnant woman's baby after the mother was shot in the head.More >>
Authorities in western Ohio say hospital staffers delivered a pregnant woman's baby after the mother was shot in the head.More >>
Lawyers are asking a judge to appoint an independent monitor for an Ohio fertility clinic that had a storage tank malfunction that destroyed more than 4,000 eggs and embryos.More >>
Lawyers are asking a judge to appoint an independent monitor for an Ohio fertility clinic that had a storage tank malfunction that destroyed more than 4,000 eggs and embryos.More >>
A 67-year-old man has drowned in a central Ohio river while trying to rescue his dog, which was able to get out of the water on its own.More >>
A 67-year-old man has drowned in a central Ohio river while trying to rescue his dog, which was able to get out of the water on its own.More >>
An Ohio fire department has given its medics bulletproof vests and helmets to protect them at active shooting scenes and in other dangerous situations.More >>
An Ohio fire department has given its medics bulletproof vests and helmets to protect them at active shooting scenes and in other dangerous situations.More >>
The University of Akron says it will conduct a nationwide search to find a replacement for its outgoing president, who is stepping down in July.More >>
The University of Akron says it will conduct a nationwide search to find a replacement for its outgoing president, who is stepping down in July.More >>
A suburban Philadelphia couple has been charged with murder in the death of a 4-year-old who was beaten for spilling his breakfast cereal.More >>
A suburban Philadelphia couple has been charged with murder in the death of a 4-year-old who was beaten for spilling his breakfast cereal.More >>