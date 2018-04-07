Youngstown Phantoms to honor Police Officer Justin Leo

The Youngstown Phantoms hockey team will honor Girard Police Officer Justin Leo at this year's Hometown Hero game.

The game is April 7 at 7:05 p.m. in the Covelli Centre.

Three dollars from each ticket will be donated to the National Association of the Wolves scholarship fund, which was set up in honor of Officer Leo's memory.

Officer Leo's mother and father will drop the puck to start the event, and a video montage will be shown to celebrate the officer's life.

The Phantoms Hometown Hero Night salutes all local police, fireman and first responders.