A chilly start to the week, but warmer temperatures are on the way!

After a chilly evening, Sunday may begin with a passing flurry or two. The rest of the day will be chilly, but will feature plenty of sunshine!

Monday and Tuesday could feature an isolated rain or snow shower. Below average temperatures will continue through the first half of the week before it finally starts to feel like spring!

By Thursday, temperatures will near 60° in the afternoon. Showers and breezy conditions will accompany the warm weather on Thursday.

Spring-like conditions will stick around through the weekend.