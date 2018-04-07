Accident on Meridian Road sends 1 to the hospital - WFMJ.com News weather sports for Youngstown-Warren Ohio

Accident on Meridian Road sends 1 to the hospital

By Natalie Hoelzel, Multi Media Producer
AUSTINTOWN, Ohio -

Ohio State Highway Patrol is on the scene of an accident that sent at least one person to the hospital Saturday evening. 

Officials say the two-vehicle accident happened on Meridian Road, just south of DeCamp Road. 

Dispatchers say the road is now open.

Troopers are redirecting traffic. 

