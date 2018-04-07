Several departments on scene of house fire in Hartford Township

Several fire departments are on the scene of a house fire Saturday night.

Trumbull County Dispatch says the fire started around 7 p.m. at a house on Drake Stateline Road in Hartford Township.

The caller reported to Dispatch their 91-year-old mother-in-law was still inside the home.

According to initial reports, the caller told 9-1-1 the mother-in-law was deceased. Police have not confirmed if anyone has died in the fire.

Brookfield Captain, Mike Hagood says firefighters saw the victim in the doorway. Hagood says she was removed from the house and she was taken by paramedics to the hospital.

Hagood says there was no water so they had to rely on tanker trucks. Several departments were called out to assist.

The state fire marshal has been called to the scene.

Officials say there is extensive damage to the first and second floor.

