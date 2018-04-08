Fallen Girard Officer Justin Leo honored at Phantoms game - WFMJ.com News weather sports for Youngstown-Warren Ohio

Fallen Girard Officer Justin Leo honored at Phantoms game

By Caroline Collins, Weekend Anchor/Multi Media Journalist
By Lauren Stebelton, Multi Media Producer
YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio -

Fallen Girard Police Officer Justin Leo, was honored at Saturday night's Phantoms game.

Leo's parents stood on the ice at the Covelli Centre ahead of the game.

The police flag was flown and a memorial video was played.

Girard Police Officer Justin Leo died while in the line of duty after being shot at a home on Indiana Avenue last year.

"Every time in our community that we think everyone has done as much as they can, someone continues to step up and do something else," said David Leo, Officer Leo's father.  "I met [Phantoms Owner] Mr. Loney a little while ago and it just speaks to what the Phantoms are doing and we can't thank them enough for this."

Three dollars from each game ticket will be donated to the National Association of the Wolves Scholarship Fund, which was set up in memory of Officer Leo. 

The fund will provide four $5,000 educational scholarships to Girard students.

