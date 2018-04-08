Snow to start Sunday, BIG warm-up on the way

Sunday will start off with light snow showers and flurries. Any snow will push off during the mid-morning hours and conditions will turn partly to mostly sunny.

Monday and Tuesday will be almost identical.

Monday will turn partly to mostly cloudy with snow showers back again during the second half of the day. Tuesday starts off mostly cloudy with a rain or snow shower possible the second half of the day. Both day's highs will be in the low to mid-40s.

Wednesday will start off what will be a big warm-up! Highs in the low 50s with a partly sunny sky.

Showers will be around Thursday and Friday but the main event will be Friday and Saturday when highs are expected to reach 70 degrees both days.