Police say 3 women found dead in Ohio home, suspect overdose

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) - State officials are warning Ohio health care providers that synthetic marijuana possibly contaminated with a substance used as rat poison is linked to cases of severe bleeding in other states.More >>
COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) - Ohio's elections chief is reminding residents that Monday is the last day to register to vote in the May primary.More >>
Lane restrictions will be in place Monday morning on Interstate 80 and Route 376 in Shenango Township.More >>
A Democratic candidate for Ohio Governor came out swinging on Sunday, with some very strong words against the status quo, when it comes to deep well injection.More >>
The family of Nora Sabella held a pancake breakfast Sunday at Boardman's St. Charles Catholic Church for their daughter who was diagnosed with stage four, high-risk Neuroblastoma in January.More >>
Police say they found the bodies of three women inside an Akron, Ohio, home.More >>
Authorities say a collapsing hillside in western Pennsylvania has caused portions of a road to collapse and prompted evacuation of nearby apartments.More >>
Authorities say a 16-year-old girl stabbed a classmate once in the back with a knife in an Ohio high school cafeteria and was quickly taken into custody.More >>
Ohio State University has revoked an honorary degree awarded to Bill Cosby when he spoke at commencement in 2001.More >>
The oldest usher in the major leagues is calling it a career after 81 years on the job. At 99, Phil Coyne has worked thousands of games for the Pittsburgh Pirates.More >>
Authorities in western Ohio say hospital staffers delivered a pregnant woman's baby after the mother was shot in the head.More >>
Lawyers are asking a judge to appoint an independent monitor for an Ohio fertility clinic that had a storage tank malfunction that destroyed more than 4,000 eggs and embryos.More >>
A 67-year-old man has drowned in a central Ohio river while trying to rescue his dog, which was able to get out of the water on its own.More >>
An Ohio fire department has given its medics bulletproof vests and helmets to protect them at active shooting scenes and in other dangerous situations.More >>
The University of Akron says it will conduct a nationwide search to find a replacement for its outgoing president, who is stepping down in July.More >>
