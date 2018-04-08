Manziel attempts comeback in Spring League

Lucas Duda homered off Trevor Bauer for the game's only run and Ian Kennedy pitched six shutout innings, leading the Kansas City Royals to a 1-0 win over the Cleveland Indians on Saturday in frigid,...More >>
Nemanja Nikolic scored after pouncing on a defensive miscue in the 27th minute to help the Chicago Fire beat the Columbus Crew 1-0 on Saturday night.More >>
Johnny Manziel's attempt to restart his football career brought him to a game on Saturday in a high school stadium that was largely empty.More >>
Filip Forsberg scored three goals, and the Nashville Predators finished off the best regular season in franchise history by beating the Columbus Blue Jackets 4-2 Saturday night.More >>
Eugenio Suarez hit a tiebreaking three-run homer in the eighth inning, and the Cincinnati Reds cooled off the Pittsburgh Pirates with a 7-4 victory on Saturday night.More >>
Rookie Colin Moran had four hits and three RBIs, and Starling Marte hit a bases-loaded triple to lead the streaking Pittsburgh Pirates over the Cincinnati Reds 14-3 on Friday night.More >>
High school baseball, softball, lacrosse and tennis scores from Friday, April 6, 2018.More >>
