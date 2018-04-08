Pancake benefit for a 4-year-old Struthers girl draws thousands

The family of Nora Sabella held a pancake breakfast Sunday at Boardman's St. Charles Catholic Church for their daughter who was diagnosed with stage four, high-risk neuroblastoma in January.

"In the middle of January, she got sick. It was an all of the sudden thing," said Erin Gerhardstein, a family friend. "She had a big tumor, and they discovered it. It's been crazy since then."

Gerhardstein says Nora has a large tumor on her adrenal gland that has spread to other areas, including her lymph nodes and bone marrow.

To help pay for living and medical costs, the family held the pancake breakfast, which nearly 3,000 people attended.

They had 160 donated raffle items, a bounce house, face painting and Nora strong bracelets and t-shirts for sale.

"The outpouring of love and support in this community has been truly amazing," Gerhardstein said. "The best thing that we need right now is love and prayers."

Nora is currently undergoing treatment in Akron. She will receive six months of chemotherapy, and a bone marrow transplant this summer.

"Luckily the first couple treatments have really helped, but there's still a long road ahead," Gerhardstein said. "Right now, we're just taking it a day at a time and keeping the faith for our Warrior Princess, as we call her."

To learn about future events for Nora, or to donate, visit the pancake benefit Facebook page here.