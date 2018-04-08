Lane restrictions on Interstate 80 in Mercer County beginning Mo - WFMJ.com News weather sports for Youngstown-Warren Ohio

Lane restrictions on Interstate 80 in Mercer County beginning Monday

By Natalie Hoelzel, Multi Media Producer
SHENANGO TWP., Mercer Co., Pa. -

Lane restrictions will be in place Monday morning on Interstate 80 and Route 376 in Shenango Township. 

Crews will be working on the bridges on Route 376 that run over Interstate 80.

Officials say additional lane restrictions will also be in place on Route 376 westbound. 

The project is scheduled to be finished by the end of May. 

