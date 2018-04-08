Community celebrates the life of Weathersfield Fire Chief

Family, friends, and people in the community gathered at Mineral Ridge High School to remember Chief Randall Pugh on Sunday.

His fellow firefighters say he was active in the community and always ready to lend a hand at a fire, or as an Emergency Medical Technician.

Chief Pugh had been battling cancer.

In honor of Chief Pugh's love for everything Buckeyes, visitors were encouraged to wear Ohio State gear to his calling hours on Sunday.

The flag at Mineral Ridge high school was set at half-staff in his honor.

In lieu of flowers, the family wishes material contributions be made to the First Presbyterian Church of Mineral Ridge or the Weathersfield Township Fire Department at 1451 Prospect St. Mineral Ridge, OH 44440.

Chief Pugh's funeral services will be held on Monday at 11 a.m. at First Presbyterian Church of Mineral Ridge.