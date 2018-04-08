Road to be closed for months after collapse, evacuations

EAST PITTSBURGH, Pa. (AP) - State transportation officials say a road that collapsed during a landslide in western Pennsylvania that prompted evacuation of an apartment complex will be closed for months.

Officials say the portion of Route 30 in the borough of East Pittsburgh, nine miles (15 kilometers) southeast of Pittsburgh, plummeted about 40 feet down a steep hill early Saturday.

One building in the apartment complex collapsed, but no injuries were reported. Remaining buildings of the complex were evacuated along with a home and a business.

The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation said Route 30 will be closed in both directions for at least two months as crews figure out how to repair the roadway.

Thirty-one people were evacuated from 29 apartment units, and officials said it could be weeks before they can move back.

