Woman charged in critical injuries to husband after fight

Healthcare professionals are under a mandate to turn off the spigot and stop the "over-prescription of drugs" that has helped fuel the opioid epidemic.More >>
Ohio's governor races have been heating up as early voting begins and the candidates begin the stretch drive to the May 8 primary.More >>
Family, friends, and people in the community gathered at Mineral Ridge High School to remember Chief Randall Pugh on Sunday.More >>
A Democratic candidate for Ohio Governor came out swinging on Sunday, with some very strong words against the status quo, when it comes to deep well injection.More >>
State officials are warning Ohio health care providers that synthetic marijuana possibly contaminated with a substance used as rat poison is linked to cases of severe bleeding in other states.More >>
Authorities say one man has died after an early morning shootout inside a nightclub near Dayton in southwest Ohio.More >>
A western Pennsylvania has been charged with shooting her husband in the head following what she alleges was an assault after she refused to cook him breakfast.More >>
Police say a man apparently killed his girlfriend and later was found dead himself in a west Philadelphia home where three children were present.More >>
State transportation officials say a road that collapsed during a landslide in western Pennsylvania that prompted evacuation of an apartment complex will be closed for months.More >>
Police say they found the bodies of three women inside an Akron, Ohio, home.More >>
Authorities say a collapsing hillside in western Pennsylvania has caused portions of a road to collapse and prompted evacuation of nearby apartments.More >>
Authorities say a 16-year-old girl stabbed a classmate once in the back with a knife in an Ohio high school cafeteria and was quickly taken into custody.More >>
Ohio State University has revoked an honorary degree awarded to Bill Cosby when he spoke at commencement in 2001.More >>
The oldest usher in the major leagues is calling it a career after 81 years on the job. At 99, Phil Coyne has worked thousands of games for the Pittsburgh Pirates.More >>
Authorities in western Ohio say hospital staffers delivered a pregnant woman's baby after the mother was shot in the head.More >>
