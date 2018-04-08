Indians' Chisenhall to miss 4-6 weeks with calf strain - WFMJ.com News weather sports for Youngstown-Warren Ohio

Indians' Chisenhall to miss 4-6 weeks with calf strain

Posted: Updated:

CLEVELAND (AP) - Indians right fielder Lonnie Chisenhall is expected to be sidelined for four-to six weeks after straining his right calf, an injury similar to the one that caused him to miss nearly two months last season.

Outfielder Tyler Naquin was recalled from Triple-A Columbus to replace Chisenhall, who was placed on the 10-day disabled list before Sunday's game against Kansas City. Chisenhall was injured while making a running catch in the first inning Saturday and was removed for a pinch hitter in the second.

Indians manager Terry Francona said Chisenhall was diagnosed with a mild strain. Chisenhall was 4 for 17 in seven games after batting .288 with 12 homers and 53 RBIs last season.

Naquin was optioned to Columbus on down Friday when Michael Brantley was activated after recovering from ankle surgery. Naquin has one home run and two RBIs in five games with the Indians.

More AP baseball: https://apnews.com/tag/MLBbaseball

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

