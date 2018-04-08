Indians' Chisenhall to miss 4-6 weeks with calf strain

Indians right fielder Lonnie Chisenhall is expected to be sidelined for four-to six weeks after straining his right calf, an injury similar to the one that caused him to miss nearly two months last season.More >>
Yan Gomes hit a tiebreaking two-run homer off Brandon Maurer in the ninth inning, lifting the Cleveland Indians to a 3-1 win over the Kansas City Royals on Sunday in the coldest game in Progressive Field history.More >>
Pittsburgh's Jameson Taillon dominated the struggling Cincinnati Reds on Sunday, allowing just one hit while picking up the first shutout of his career as the surprising Pirates rolled to a 5-0 victory.More >>
Lucas Duda homered off Trevor Bauer for the game's only run and Ian Kennedy pitched six shutout innings, leading the Kansas City Royals to a 1-0 win over the Cleveland Indians on Saturday in frigid,...More >>
Nemanja Nikolic scored after pouncing on a defensive miscue in the 27th minute to help the Chicago Fire beat the Columbus Crew 1-0 on Saturday night.More >>
Johnny Manziel's attempt to restart his football career brought him to a game on Saturday in a high school stadium that was largely empty.More >>
Filip Forsberg scored three goals, and the Nashville Predators finished off the best regular season in franchise history by beating the Columbus Blue Jackets 4-2 Saturday night.More >>
Eugenio Suarez hit a tiebreaking three-run homer in the eighth inning, and the Cincinnati Reds cooled off the Pittsburgh Pirates with a 7-4 victory on Saturday night.More >>
