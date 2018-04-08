Man arrested in Youngstown after customers report he had a gun - WFMJ.com News weather sports for Youngstown-Warren Ohio

Man arrested in Youngstown after customers report he had a gun

By Caroline Collins, Weekend Anchor/Multi Media Journalist
YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio -

Youngstown Police arrested a man outside of a popular downtown restaurant after customers said he had a gun.

Patrons inside of V2 on West Federal Street called police to report a man walking around with a gun outside.

21- year- old Essique Williams was arrested on charges of inducing panic.

According to police, Williams appeared as if he was getting ready to cock the gun when they approached him.

Officers ordered him to drop the weapon.

He complied. Police later discovered it was actually a BB gun. 

Williams was booked into the Mahoning County jail. He was released a a short time later.

