Dog saves man from burning Lawrence County mobile home

A Lawrence County man found out Monday why they say dogs are man's best friend.

The man was sleeping in his mobile home on Renee Way in North Beaver Township when he was awakened by his barking dog at around 3:30 a.m.

The resident tells firefighters he could smell smoke and escaped along with his dog into the sub-freezing temperatures outside.

North Beaver Township firefighters were called out along with crews from Bessemer, Pennsylvania as well as departments from Springfield and Beaver Townships in Ohio.

The mobile home was destroyed.

Although an ambulance was called to the scne, there have been no reports of injuries.

The state fire marshal has been called in to help determine the cause of the fire.