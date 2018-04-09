Trial for Warren murder, kidnapping underway

A trial is underway in Trumbull County for a man accused of murdering a Warren man and abducting a woman.

Shawn Hope, 51, is charged with two counts of aggravated murder, robbery, two counts of kidnapping, tampering with evidence and a weapons violation.

Hope is accused of fatally shooting 41-year-old John Kellar of Niles, whose body was found in a home on Stephens Avenue in early December 2016.

Police also said Hope abducted Alicia Binion from the home.

Detectives helped identify Hope using surveillance video from a nearby gas station.

Hope was on the run for four months until he was arrested by authorities in Detroit.