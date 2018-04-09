Trial set today for Warren murder, kidnapping

A state mediator is scheduled to sit down today with representatives from both sides of a contract dispute between the Mahoning County Engineer and the Teamsters union representing 44 workers who plow roads, patch potholes and perform other road work.More >>
Ford is recalling around 300,000 pickup trucks and S-U-V's because drivers may think the vehicle is in “park” when it is actually in another gear causing the risk of a crash.More >>
People in the Valley have a sweet way of helping an organization renowned for assisting individuals and families coping with Autism.More >>
Fire forced a Youngtown family from their South Side home early Monday.More >>
The trial is scheduled to begin today of a man accused of murdering a Warren man and abducting a woman.More >>
Authorities say one man has died after an early morning shootout inside a nightclub near Dayton in southwest Ohio.More >>
A western Pennsylvania has been charged with shooting her husband in the head following what she alleges was an assault after she refused to cook him breakfast.More >>
Police say a man apparently killed his girlfriend and later was found dead himself in a west Philadelphia home where three children were present.More >>
State transportation officials say a road that collapsed during a landslide in western Pennsylvania that prompted evacuation of an apartment complex will be closed for months.More >>
Police say they found the bodies of three women inside an Akron, Ohio, home.More >>
Authorities say a collapsing hillside in western Pennsylvania has caused portions of a road to collapse and prompted evacuation of nearby apartments.More >>
Authorities say a 16-year-old girl stabbed a classmate once in the back with a knife in an Ohio high school cafeteria and was quickly taken into custody.More >>
Ohio State University has revoked an honorary degree awarded to Bill Cosby when he spoke at commencement in 2001.More >>
The oldest usher in the major leagues is calling it a career after 81 years on the job. At 99, Phil Coyne has worked thousands of games for the Pittsburgh Pirates.More >>
Authorities in western Ohio say hospital staffers delivered a pregnant woman's baby after the mother was shot in the head.More >>
