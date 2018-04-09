Fire forces family to flee from Youngstown home - WFMJ.com News weather sports for Youngstown-Warren Ohio

Fire forces family to flee from Youngstown home

By Mike Gauntner, Online Content Manager
YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio -

Fire forced a Youngtown family from their South Side home early Monday.

Investigators tell 21 News that five children and two adults were in the home on the  200 block of East Philadelphia Avenue when a fire broke out after midnight.

Everyone managed to escape from the home unharmed.

One side of the home was heavily damaged by flames.
The Red Cross was also called in to help the family find another place to stay.

There is no word on what caused the fire.

