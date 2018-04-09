Teamsters postpone strike against Mahoning County Engineer

The Teamsters union has announced that it has postponed a strike set for today as a state mediator is scheduled to sit down today with representatives from both sides of a contract dispute with the Mahoning County Engineer.

A notice was issued Monday by Teamsters Local 377, which represents 44 workers who plow roads, patch potholes and perform other road work.

A mediator from the State Employment Relations Board has agreed to meet with management and labor representatives.

Teamsters say they want to give the mediation process a chance to work.

The meeting comes ten days after the union issued a ten-day notice threatening to strike after one year of negotiations that failed to come up with a new contract.

County Engineer Pat Ginnetti, who claims the Teamsters are among the highest paid road workers in the region, said he intended to continue services even if the union walks off the job.

The Teamster's Union shot back Monday morning, posting on it's Facebook page information from the State Treasurer's office that Ginnetti was paid $144,735 last year.

Last week the engineer's office advertised it was seeking to fill “temporary” job positions for CDL drivers and laborers with work to begin as early as today.