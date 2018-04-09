'Pieces of Hope' cookie sales benefit Rich Center

People in the Valley have a sweet way of helping an organization renowned for assisting individuals and families coping with Autism.

Covelli Enterprises has partnered with The Rich Center for Autism at YSU and Potential Development during Autism Awareness month to raise money for programs that help families in the Valley.

Now through Sunday, 100% of the proceeds from all ‘Pieces of Hope’ cookie sales will be donated to The Rich Center and Potential Development.

The puzzle piece cookie, designed by the Covelli bakers, is the national symbol for autism because of the complexity of the Autism Spectrum Disorder.

Because all puzzle pieces are different, the shape represents the diversity of those affected. The ‘Pieces of Hope’ puzzle piece cookies are being sold in all cafes in the Mahoning Valley and Hermitage, PA.

Throughout the month of April, Panera Bread will also be collecting Community Breadbox donations at the registers of all of its local cafés to raise additional funds for both schools as part of its Covelli Cares community support.

Over the past 7 years the Pieces of Hope cookie campaign has raised over $1.4 million in Covelli-owned Panera Bread locations and $120,000 here in the Valley.

The Rich Center for Autism was established in 1995 to improve the conditions with which children with autism learn to live.

Current statistics show that autism affects 1 in 68 children and 1 in 42 boys.

By combining current research about autism with the newest and most innovative theories in education,

The Rich Center for Autism offers hope that children affected with autism can reach their full potential.