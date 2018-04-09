Ford recalls trucks, SUVs over roll hazard

Ford is recalling around 300,000 pickup trucks and SUVs because drivers may think the vehicle is in “park” when it is actually in another gear causing the risk of a crash.

According to the National Highway Traffic Administration, if the gear shift cable clip becomes unseated or dislodged, the gear shift lever position may erroneously indicate that the transmission is in “Park”.

Also, despite selecting 'Park', if the parking brake is not applied before the vehicle is exited, the vehicle may roll. Either scenario increases the risk of a crash.

The recall involves certain 2018 F-650 and F-750 vehicles equipped with 6-speed automatic transmissions and 2018 Ford F-150 and Expedition vehicles equipped with 10-speed automatic transmissions.

4 Affected Products

2018 FORD EXPEDITION 2018 FORD F-150 2018 FORD F-650 SD 2018 FORD F-750 SD

The recall excludes Expedition vehicles with a Rotary Gear Shift Dial on the console.

Ford will notify owners, and dealers will inspect the shift cable locking clip and properly seat it, if necessary, free of charge.

The recall is expected to begin April 16, 2018.

Owners may contact Ford customer service at 1-866-436-7332. Ford's number for the recall is 18S10.

Owners may also contact the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration Vehicle Safety Hotline at 1-888-327-4236 (TTY 1-800-424-9153), or go to www.safercar.gov.