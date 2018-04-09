Another cold April Morning, more snow possible later today

Monday will start off with temperatures in the upper 20s with a mostly cloudy sky.

Snow will move in by mid to late afternoon after highs are hit in the upper 30s and low 40s. A flurry is possible early tonight but tonight will generally feature decreasing clouds and lows in the low to mid-20s.

Tuesday will stay partly sunny for much of the day, the only exception is a very spotty sprinkle or flurry. Highs Tuesday will be slightly warmer in the mid-40s.

After Wednesday, highs will surge above where they should be. Highs Friday and Saturday will reach the low 70s. The chance is small, but is there, for a light shower Thursday through Sunday.