Another cold April Morning, more snow possible later today

By Andrew DiPaolo, Weekend Meteorologist/Multi Media Journalist
Monday will start off with temperatures in the upper 20s with a mostly cloudy sky. 

Snow will move in by mid to late afternoon after highs are hit in the upper 30s and low 40s. A flurry is possible early tonight but tonight will generally feature decreasing clouds and lows in the low to mid-20s. 

Tuesday will stay partly sunny for much of the day, the only exception is a very spotty sprinkle or flurry. Highs Tuesday will be slightly warmer in the mid-40s. 

After Wednesday, highs will surge above where they should be. Highs Friday and Saturday will reach the low 70s. The chance is small, but is there, for a light shower Thursday through Sunday. 

