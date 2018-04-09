Candidate's son in custody after posts about killing cops

Youngstown Police have arrested an unlicensed driver whose pickup truck clipped a YPD cruiser then told officers he could pass any test to prove he wasn't drunk.More >>
The Teamsters union has announced that it has postponed a strike set for today as a state mediator is scheduled to sit down today with representatives from both sides of a contract dispute with the Mahoning County Engineer.More >>
Monday is the last day to register for Ohio's May primary. The secretary of state says voters will have the chance to weigh in on a statewide ballot issue involving redistricting and to vote in statewide and local races.More >>
Ford is recalling around 300,000 pickup trucks and S-U-V's because drivers may think the vehicle is in “park” when it is actually in another gear causing the risk of a crash.More >>
Bill Cosby's sexual assault retrial likely won't be anything like his first one.More >>
Authorities say a man fatally shot his girlfriend and then himself inside their Philadelphia home while their three young children were in the house.More >>
The son of a Democratic candidate for Ohio lieutenant governor is accused of making posts online about killing police officers and has been taken into protective custody.More >>
Authorities say one man has died after an early morning shootout inside a nightclub near Dayton in southwest Ohio.More >>
Authorities say a shooting at an Ohio nightclub has left one man dead.More >>
A western Pennsylvania has been charged with shooting her husband in the head following what she alleges was an assault after she refused to cook him breakfast.More >>
Police say a man apparently killed his girlfriend and later was found dead himself in a west Philadelphia home where three children were present.More >>
State transportation officials say a road that collapsed during a landslide in western Pennsylvania that prompted evacuation of an apartment complex will be closed for months.More >>
Police say they found the bodies of three women inside an Akron, Ohio, home.More >>
Authorities say a collapsing hillside in western Pennsylvania has caused portions of a road to collapse and prompted evacuation of nearby apartments.More >>
Authorities say a 16-year-old girl stabbed a classmate once in the back with a knife in an Ohio high school cafeteria and was quickly taken into custody.More >>
