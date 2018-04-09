Man accused of clipping YPD cruiser denies being drunk

Youngstown Police have arrested an unlicensed driver whose pickup truck clipped a YPD cruiser then told officers he could pass any test to prove he wasn't drunk.

Police say Clifford Stanley Anderson III, 34, was driving a truck at a high rate of speed Saturday morning when the truck swerved into the police cruiser on Market Street.

The officer, who wasn't injured, pulled the truck over and saw that the driver had glassy bloodshot eyes, slurred speech and a strong odor of alcohol and marijuana.

According to the police report, Stanely was so unsteady on his feet the officer decided it wasn't safe to have him try to walk a straight line and put him through other steps of a field sobriety test.

Anderson denied he was drunk, and according to the report, said he would take a breath test to prove it.

The test showed Anderson's blood alcohol level at .223, more than twice the limit for being considered drunk in Ohio.

The report says Anderson has four current license suspensions, twenty prior suspensions, and thirteen prior traffic-related convictions.

Anderson told the officer that although the truck he was driving is his, the title is in his sister's name.

Asked if his sister was aware he was driving the truck without a license, Anderson told the officer “Man, I ain't never had a license!”

When he was asked if he would be willing to also submit to a urine test, Anderson said “I'll take any test you want, because I'm not drunk!”, according to police.

The results of the urine test were not readily available, but police cited him for possession of marijuana, OVI, driving under suspension, and failure to control his vehicle.