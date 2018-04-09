Man accused of clipping YPD cruiser denies being drunk

A fire forced a Youngtown family from their South Side home early Monday.More >>
The trial is scheduled to begin today of a man accused of murdering a Warren man and abducting a woman.More >>
A Lawrence County man found out Monday why they say dogs are man's best friend. The man was sleeping in his mobile home on Renee Way in North Beaver Township when he was awakened by his barking dog at around 3:30 a.m.More >>
Youngstown Police arrested a man outside of a popular downtown restaurant after customers said he had a gun.More >>
Bill Cosby's sexual assault retrial likely won't be anything like his first one.More >>
Authorities say a man fatally shot his girlfriend and then himself inside their Philadelphia home while their three young children were in the house.More >>
The son of a Democratic candidate for Ohio lieutenant governor is accused of making posts online about killing police officers and has been taken into protective custody.More >>
Authorities say one man has died after an early morning shootout inside a nightclub near Dayton in southwest Ohio.More >>
A western Pennsylvania has been charged with shooting her husband in the head following what she alleges was an assault after she refused to cook him breakfast.More >>
Police say a man apparently killed his girlfriend and later was found dead himself in a west Philadelphia home where three children were present.More >>
State transportation officials say a road that collapsed during a landslide in western Pennsylvania that prompted evacuation of an apartment complex will be closed for months.More >>
Police say they found the bodies of three women inside an Akron, Ohio, home.More >>
Authorities say a collapsing hillside in western Pennsylvania has caused portions of a road to collapse and prompted evacuation of nearby apartments.More >>
Authorities say a 16-year-old girl stabbed a classmate once in the back with a knife in an Ohio high school cafeteria and was quickly taken into custody.More >>
