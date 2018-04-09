Newton Falls mom charged with OVI, child endangering charge dismissed

Just three days after a judge dismissed a child endangering charge against a Newton Township woman, Warren Police say the found her in a Warren Burger King drive-thru apparently under the influence of drugs.

Police were called to the Main Avenue SW restaurant just before 8 p.m. Friday where they found 30-year-old Ashley Daniels sitting in the driver's seat of a Buick.

Daniels is the same woman who appeared in Newton Falls Court on Wednesday to face charges filed in January after neighbors reported seeing the mom throw her nine-year-old son against the side of a truck.

According to the report, a nine-year-old boy was running through the trailer with "very large bruises on both sides of his forehead".

Daniels told authorities that the nine-year-old refused to get in the vehicle and accidentally hit his head.

In court on Wednesday, Daniels was convicted of aggravated trespass and placed on probation for one year. A charge of child endangering was dismissed.

When Warren Police found Daniels at the Burger King on Friday, they say she appeared sluggish and her speech was slurred. Her head was slumped forward, according to the report.

As the officer turned off the car's ignition he said he noticed Daniel's pupils were constricted and said he could see a white powder in one of her nostrils.

Daniels told officers she takes prescription pills.

Police found a rolled up dollar bill and a packet of white powder.

Daniels was taken to Trumbull Memorial Hospital for further treatment, but left the hospital against medical advice, according to police.

Police cited Daniels for driving under the influence and say they will speak with the prosecutor about possibly filing charges for possessing drug paraphernalia.