Champion Middle School recycling center closing

People who recycle in Champion Township may have to travel a bit farther to do so beginning in June.

School officials have announced that the recycling center currently at Champion Middle School will be closing on June 1.

The district is closing the middle and elementary schools as they move to a new complex, so there will no longer be anyone at the middle school to monitor the recycling center and the bins will be removed.

The recycling center will not be relocated to the new school complex.

The Geauga-Trumbull Solid Waste Management Company will be providing information in the future about the availability of nearby recycling sites, according to school officials.

The nearest recycling site is at the Trumbull Career and Technical Center, 528 Educational Highway in Champion.