Tomb of the Unknowns ceremony to include Youngstown Connection

An annual music and arts festival in Downtown Youngstown is once again fine-tuning its act and preparing to bring hundreds to the city.More >>
An annual music and arts festival in Downtown Youngstown is once again fine-tuning its act and preparing to bring hundreds to the city.More >>
A man who wants to be Ohio's next governor has added some star power to his political campaign.More >>
A man who wants to be Ohio's next governor has added some star power to his political campaign.More >>
The Youngstown Connection will participate in the America Sings! Festival Washington, D.C. this month celebrating 30 years of Song & Service.More >>
The Youngstown Connection will participate in the America Sings! Festival Washington, D.C. this month celebrating 30 years of Song & Service.More >>
People who recycle in Champion Township may have to travel a bit farther to do so beginning in June.More >>
People who recycle in Champion Township may have to travel a bit farther to do so beginning in June.More >>
Authorities say a man fatally shot his girlfriend and then himself inside their Philadelphia home while their three young children were in the house.More >>
Authorities say a man fatally shot his girlfriend and then himself inside their Philadelphia home while their three young children were in the house.More >>
The son of a Democratic candidate for Ohio lieutenant governor is accused of making posts online about killing police officers and has been taken into protective custody.More >>
The son of a Democratic candidate for Ohio lieutenant governor is accused of making posts online about killing police officers and has been taken into protective custody.More >>
Authorities say one man has died after an early morning shootout inside a nightclub near Dayton in southwest Ohio.More >>
Authorities say a shooting at an Ohio nightclub has left one man dead.More >>
A western Pennsylvania has been charged with shooting her husband in the head following what she alleges was an assault after she refused to cook him breakfast.More >>
A western Pennsylvania has been charged with shooting her husband in the head following what she alleges was an assault after she refused to cook him breakfast.More >>
Police say a man apparently killed his girlfriend and later was found dead himself in a west Philadelphia home where three children were present.More >>
Police say a man apparently killed his girlfriend and later was found dead himself in a west Philadelphia home where three children were present.More >>
State transportation officials say a road that collapsed during a landslide in western Pennsylvania that prompted evacuation of an apartment complex will be closed for months.More >>
State transportation officials say a road that collapsed during a landslide in western Pennsylvania that prompted evacuation of an apartment complex will be closed for months.More >>
Police say they found the bodies of three women inside an Akron, Ohio, home.More >>
Police say they found the bodies of three women inside an Akron, Ohio, home.More >>
Authorities say a collapsing hillside in western Pennsylvania has caused portions of a road to collapse and prompted evacuation of nearby apartments.More >>
Authorities say a collapsing hillside in western Pennsylvania has caused portions of a road to collapse and prompted evacuation of nearby apartments.More >>
Authorities say a 16-year-old girl stabbed a classmate once in the back with a knife in an Ohio high school cafeteria and was quickly taken into custody.More >>
Authorities say a 16-year-old girl stabbed a classmate once in the back with a knife in an Ohio high school cafeteria and was quickly taken into custody.More >>
Ohio State University has revoked an honorary degree awarded to Bill Cosby when he spoke at commencement in 2001.More >>
Ohio State University has revoked an honorary degree awarded to Bill Cosby when he spoke at commencement in 2001.More >>