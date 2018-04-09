Tomb of the Unknowns ceremony to include Youngstown Connection

The Youngstown Connection will participate in the America Sings! Festival Washington, D.C. this month celebrating 30 years of Song & Service.

The Connection has been a part of America Sings! for all 30 years.

Opening ceremonies on Thursday will include performances by industry professionals, including America's Got Talent, Mendez Harvey, Vox Audio, John Jacobson, America Sings! president and guest composers.

Each choir will participate in a convention style festival Singposium, rotating through music and choreography rehearsals, community service and various workshops.

The Festival Concert, "We Honor You", a salute to American military and veterans will take place on Saturday at 4:00 pm at the Lincoln Memorial.

The Connection will also participate in the wreath ceremony at the Tomb of the Unknowns at Arlington National Cemetery Amphitheater.

Nick Royal and Tatum Johnson will represent the Connection in the laying of the wreath.