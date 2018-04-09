Actor Ed O'Neill makes video pitch for Schiavoni candidacy

A man who wants to be Ohio's next governor has added some star power to his political campaign.

Democratic hopeful, State Senator Joe Schiavoni has posted a 30-second video endorsement from “Modern Family” actor Ed O'Neill.

In the ad, O'Neill points out how he was born and raised in Youngstown.

“I think Joe Schiavoni will represent all the people of Ohio,” says O'Neill “He'll fight for families. He'll fight for better jobs. He'll fight for a better future like he's been doing for years.”

O'Neill, who turns 72 on Thursday, gained fame playing Al Bundy on the sitcom “Married... with Children” and is currently one of the stars of the ABC's Modern Family.

Schiavoni is one of six candidates seeking the Democratic Party nomination in the May Primary.