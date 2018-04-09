Federal Frenzy gears up to bring music, artists downtown

An annual music and arts festival in Downtown Youngstown is once again fine-tuning its act and preparing to bring hundreds to the city.

The Federal Frenzy Music and Arts Festival in downtown is in the final two weeks before the show- and has announced a headliner.

Youngstown State University Penguin Productions, the City of Youngstown, The Summit FM and JAC Live announced Smallpools as the headliner for the fourth annual Federal.

Federal Frenzy is a two-part event that features live music in Federal Square, as well as several partner venues along West Federal Street, and an arts festival featuring live art, galleries, fashion, dance events, food vendors and more.

Organizers say this year's indoor venues will include The Federal, O'Donold's Irish Pub & Grill and Suzie's Dogs & Drafts, along with two new locations: Lemon Grove and McKelvey Gallery.

The festival will also feature two outdoor stages with performances on the JAC Live Main Stage. Those acts include- Freshproduce, a female hip-hop collective based out of Cleveland; Carlos Jones & The P.L.U.S. Band, a Cleveland-based authentic roots reggae; The Vindys, a local powerhouse with a unique blend of pop, jazz, and rock; and Smallpools, LA-based indie rockers with catchy electro-pop beats.

In its fourth year, the festival also expands to include a reported record-breaking number of YSU-affiliated student, faculty and staff bands round-out the lineup, including: Artificial Consciousness Machines, Black Wolf & The Thief, Broad Sound, Dand Guitar Quartet, Drehova featuring Backpocket Soultet, East 9th, Fifth & Aurora, Joey V, Juliet, Marite Eldred, Pella Penguins, Speedo Agreedo, The Adventure Kids, The Blvd., The Dirty Rhythm's, Third Class, We The Animal and Whiskey Pilot.

Episodes of the Youngstown Playlist, a web series dedicated to highlighting local musicians in the Mahoning Valley, will be played throughout the day at Whistle & Keg. Event attendees will once again have an opportunity to vote for the Listener's Choice Award, presented to the winning student band courtesy of The Summit FM.

Federal Frenzy takes place 2-11 p.m. Saturday, April 21 in Downtown Youngstown. Admission is free and open to the public. Tickets are not required for entrance.

Community members can preview Federal Frenzy bands 7-9 p.m. Monday, April 16 at a listening party at the Youngstown Stone Fruit Coffee Company.

More information can be found here: