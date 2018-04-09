Federal Frenzy gears up to bring music, artists downtown

A coalition of child advocates and consumer groups is asking the U.S. Federal Trade Commission to investigate Google's YouTube service for improperly collecting kids' data and targeting ads to them.More >>
The Pennsylvania House Judiciary Committee is kicking off days of hearings on gun violence and public safety in the wake of February's school shooting that killed 17 people in Parkland, Florida.More >>
An annual music and arts festival in Downtown Youngstown is once again fine-tuning its act and preparing to bring hundreds to the city.More >>
A man who wants to be Ohio's next governor has added some star power to his political campaign.More >>
Thousands of university students and employees targeted by email phishing schemes this year have taken the bait. Fortunately, they were duped not by real scammers, but by their own schools - in simulations meant to...More >>
Pennsylvania's highest court will determine whether a woman's use of illegal drugs while pregnant qualifies as child abuse under state law.More >>
Authorities say a man fatally shot his girlfriend and then himself inside their Philadelphia home while their three young children were in the house.More >>
The son of a Democratic candidate for Ohio lieutenant governor is accused of making posts online about killing police officers and has been taken into protective custody.More >>
Authorities say one man has died after an early morning shootout inside a nightclub near Dayton in southwest Ohio.More >>
A western Pennsylvania has been charged with shooting her husband in the head following what she alleges was an assault after she refused to cook him breakfast.More >>
Police say a man apparently killed his girlfriend and later was found dead himself in a west Philadelphia home where three children were present.More >>
State transportation officials say a road that collapsed during a landslide in western Pennsylvania that prompted evacuation of an apartment complex will be closed for months.More >>
Police say they found the bodies of three women inside an Akron, Ohio, home.More >>
Authorities say a collapsing hillside in western Pennsylvania has caused portions of a road to collapse and prompted evacuation of nearby apartments.More >>
