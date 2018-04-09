Pennsylvania House holds gun violence prevention hearings

HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) - The Pennsylvania House Judiciary Committee is kicking off days of hearings on gun violence and public safety in the wake of February's school shooting that killed 17 people in Parkland, Florida.

Monday's hearing was the first of at least five scheduled to let House members who wish to come before the committee and advocate for changes to Pennsylvania's laws.

More than two dozen lawmakers were scheduled to testify at hearings stretching into next week.

Meanwhile, Democratic Gov. Tom Wolf is urging the House to pass a Senate bill designed to force people with a domestic violence ruling against them to more quickly forfeit their firearms. It passed the Senate unanimously last month and is backed by prosecutors and violence prevention groups.

It passed after changes negotiated by gun rights groups.

