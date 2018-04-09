Pennsylvania House holds gun violence prevention hearings - WFMJ.com News weather sports for Youngstown-Warren Ohio

Pennsylvania House holds gun violence prevention hearings

Posted: Updated:

HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) - The Pennsylvania House Judiciary Committee is kicking off days of hearings on gun violence and public safety in the wake of February's school shooting that killed 17 people in Parkland, Florida.

Monday's hearing was the first of at least five scheduled to let House members who wish to come before the committee and advocate for changes to Pennsylvania's laws.

More than two dozen lawmakers were scheduled to testify at hearings stretching into next week.

Meanwhile, Democratic Gov. Tom Wolf is urging the House to pass a Senate bill designed to force people with a domestic violence ruling against them to more quickly forfeit their firearms. It passed the Senate unanimously last month and is backed by prosecutors and violence prevention groups.

It passed after changes negotiated by gun rights groups.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

  • More From wfmj.comHot ClicksMore>>

  • Trump family hotel business asked Panama president for help

    Trump family hotel business asked Panama president for help

    Monday, April 9 2018 12:51 PM EDT2018-04-09 16:51:33 GMT
    Lawyers representing U.S. President Donald Trump's family hotel business appealed to Panama's president for help days before an emergency arbitrator declined to reinstate the Trump management team to a luxury...More >>
    Lawyers representing U.S. President Donald Trump's family hotel business appealed to Panama's president for help days before an emergency arbitrator declined to reinstate the Trump management team to a luxury waterfront hotel.More >>

  • Woman sues Idaho fertility doctor for using his own sperm

    Woman sues Idaho fertility doctor for using his own sperm

    Monday, April 9 2018 12:50 PM EDT2018-04-09 16:50:34 GMT
    A Washington state woman is suing an Idaho fertility doctor after discovering though an online ancestry website that the man had secretly fathered her.More >>
    A Washington state woman is suing an Idaho fertility doctor after discovering though an online ancestry website that the man had secretly fathered her.More >>

  • Porn star's attorney alleging Trump affair to offer reward

    Porn star's attorney alleging Trump affair to offer reward

    Monday, April 9 2018 12:43 PM EDT2018-04-09 16:43:42 GMT
    (AP Photo/Bill Haber, File). FILE - In this May 6, 2009, file photo, Stormy Daniels visits a local restaurant in downtown New Orleans. Daniels, who says she had an affair with Donald Trump renewed an effort Sunday, April 8, 2018, to get the president t...(AP Photo/Bill Haber, File). FILE - In this May 6, 2009, file photo, Stormy Daniels visits a local restaurant in downtown New Orleans. Daniels, who says she had an affair with Donald Trump renewed an effort Sunday, April 8, 2018, to get the president t...
    A porn actress who says she had an affair with Donald Trump is renewing an effort to get the president to answer her attorney's questions under oath.More >>
    A porn actress who says she had an affair with Donald Trump is renewing an effort to get the president to answer her attorney's questions under oath.More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 WFMJ. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy and Terms