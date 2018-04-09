Austintown job fair seeking factory workers

A job fair on Tuesday will seek to put factory workers in contact with employers across the Valley.

Staff Right Services say they will be seeking factory labor positions for clients in Mahoning and Trumbull counties during a job fair on Tuesday April 10th.

According to a Staff Right, pay starts at $10 per hour and up depending on the level of experience, while some positions begin at $16 an hour.

The company says they're looking for assemblers, production, factory laborers, and entry-level inspectors, skilled industrial electricians, millwrights, and overhead crane operators.

On-site applications and interviews will be held on Tuesday from 10 am to 2 pm at the Holiday Inn Express and Suites, 5555 Cerni Place, Austintown.

Applicants must bring two forms of ID and pass a pre-employment drug screen and background check before placement.

For more information call 330-726-6754.