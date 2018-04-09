Columbiana Co. seeks $1.24 mill from FEMA

This year Columbiana County had one of the wettest Februarys on record.

And all that rain caused over a million dollars in damage to area roads and culverts.

Two weeks ago, Governor John Kasich asked President Trump to issue a major disaster declaration for 20 counties in Ohio hit hard by February's heavy rainfall.

While Ohio waits for that decision which would bring with it federal aid through FEMA, Columbiana County's Emergency management Director submitted her estimated damages to the state in hopes of getting some of that potential reimbursement.

At least seven different communities in the county reported damage totaling $1.24 million.

"Anything from hillside slips to culverts washing out. there were some roads that completely slipped away. Lots of downed trees and dirt on roadways that had to be cleaned up so a lot of things that were minor for that time period and a lot of substantial ones also," said EMA Director, Peggy Clark.

East Liverpool suffered the most damage. Crews were busy on the 1300 block of Dresden and then there was this landslide on the Penn Avenue Extension.

Many of the small communities in Columbiana County just don't have the money in their general fund to make these big repairs. The Penn Ave. collapse alone is going to cost at least $600,000.

"Some of those things are just going to be impossible for them to take care of right away. I think they are waiting to see if they'll get the federal declarations or not that can assist with that. It might just result in a permanent closure of that roadway," added Clark.