Youngstown Foundation celebrates 100th anniversary with extra donations

One of the Valley's oldest and largest community donors is celebrating 100 years of providing grants and helping local charities.

The Youngstown Foundation is the largest community foundation in the Valley, the fourth oldest in the country and ranked in the top 100 nationally.

Last year alone, the Foundation donated more than $120 million in charitable funds and an addition $7.7 million in grants.

In order to celebrate their birthday, the Youngstown Foundation is taking the opportunity to continue to help the community.

Traditionally, the Foundation has matched 5% of any donation over $100- which has meant an addition $30 million in donations to approved local organizations throughout the years.

However, with their 100th anniversary, the Foundation announced that they will double that contribution- matching 10% of any donation up to $5,000 per donor per year.

There are 77 local agencies that have been approved to be part of the Foundation's approved non-profits, for which donations would qualify.

The Foundation says they have experienced many donors who have increased their donations in order to take advantage of the increased donation matching.

For more information on grant application guidelines, applying for a grant, or support fund charities, visit their website at www.youngstownfoundation.org